Programming Note: 97.5 Tower Maintenance

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 9:09 am

Programming Note: KTBB 97.5 Tower Maintenance – KTBB 97.5 FM will be briefly off the air periodically today as tower crews perform emergency repairs on the tower. The outages will be brief and the repairs should be completed today. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Go Back