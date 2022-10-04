Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Billy Eichner defends ﻿’Bros’ ﻿movie after poor box office performance

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 5:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/Randy Holmes

Billy Eichner is sharing his thoughts after his movie Bros' disappointing performance at the box office. 

"Box office, as we all know, has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie," he tweeted Monday. "And tweeting about a movie you haven’t actually seen is meaningless. That’s just twitter bull****. The majority of people who see Bros really love it! Go check it out and see for yourself!"

The 44-year-old added that he will continue to post about the LGBTQ+ romantic comedy just to spite the haters.

"And yes I’m going to continue tweeting about Bros every day for the next year just to spite you! GO BROS!!! I LOVE THIS MOVIE!!#BrosMovie," he shared

Bros -- co-written by and starring comedian Eichner alongside Luke Macfarlane -- debuted over the weekend with an underwhelming $4.8 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC