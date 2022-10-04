American Airlines CEO defends JetBlue deal to federal judge

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 4:32 am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The CEO of American Airlines has defended his airline’s partnership with JetBlue. He says there is no other way for American to grow fast enough to compete with Delta and United in the Northeast. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom testified Monday, as the trial in the government’s antitrust lawsuit against American and JetBlue moved into its second week. Isom says American was at a disadvantage because Delta and United grew earlier through mergers, and they had a bigger presence at New York City-area airports. The Justice Department is trying to convince a federal judge to kill the American-JetBlue partnership, which they say limits competition and will lead to higher prices.

