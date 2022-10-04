Today is Tuesday October 04, 2022
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2022 at 4:31 am
DALLAS (AP) – A prosecutor says he plans to present DNA evidence linking a man accused of killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area and stealing jewelry and valuables to one of the deaths. Billy Chemirmir’s capital murder trial in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks started Monday. It’s his third trial. Chemirmir’s first trial, in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, ended in a mistrial last November when the jury deadlocked. He was retried and found guilty in April in the killing of Harris and sentenced to life without parole. If convicted in Brooks’ death, he’ll receive a second sentence of life without parole.



