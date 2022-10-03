Today is Monday October 03, 2022
Odessa A’zion says it wasn’t hard to act scared in ‘Hellraiser’ reboot

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 4:06 pm
Spyglass Media Group

On October 4, a reboot of the classic horror franchise Hellraiser comes to haunt Hulu.

Odessa A'zion, the real-life daughter of Better ThingsPamela Adlon, plays Riley, who comes to learn it isn't advisable to mess around with mysterious black magic boxes. 

Doing so brings other-dimensional creatures called cenobites to Riley's world, led by the iconic and aptly named Pinhead, played this time around by trans actress Jamie Clayton

A'zion tells ABC Audio it wasn't hard to look scared around the pale-faced, sadomasochistic creatures, because unlike other movies, they weren't computer-generated. 

"Sometimes, you know, you do scenes with a tennis ball on a stick," she says of what actors sometimes have to look at on set, before special effects wizards add in CG monsters. "We had none of that. This was all right in front of us, exactly like you saw in the trailer, exactly like you'll see in the movie."

"We were doing scenes with real cenobites," she laughs. "It's crazy, it was all practical, it was incredible to look at. It was insane!

She added of Josh and Sierra Russell's Russell FX artists, who worked with Hellraiser director David Bruckner on his horror films The Ritual and The Night House, "These guys are so talented!"  

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



