Commissioners Court discusses, approves ARPA projects

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 3:55 pm
Commissioners Court discusses, approves ARPA projectsTYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court Monday discussed and approved several projects to be paid for with its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Smith County was allocated more than $45 million in ARPA funds by the federal government, intended as relief funding from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn. The court heard a presentation about a sewer/water project that would help the City of Winona, through a partnership with East Texas Municipal Utility District (ETMUD). The city has struggled with TCEQ compliance for wastewater discharge for more than 10 years. The proposed ARPA funding from Smith County would pay to construct a lift station and a force main, close down the city’s old wastewater plant, and instead send its wastewater to be treated at ETMUD’s plant. Click here for more details.



