More counties issuing burn bans

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 3:54 pm
More counties issuing burn bansEAST TEXAS – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. We reported last week that Cherokee County is under a burn ban. According to our news partner KETK, Anderson and Panola counties are among others now on the list. For now, Panola County’s burn ban is due to remain in effect until Oct. 10, but it could be extended. Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any wildfires. A violation of a burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.



