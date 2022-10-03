Five arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State Fair

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 3:55 pm

TYLER – Smith County authorities said a high speed chase that started in Canton ended near the entrance of the East Texas State Fair on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, the five occupants of the vehicle were then arrested by Canton police. Officials said Canton officers pursued the suspects down Highway 31 before catching them. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety all assisted, according to Smith County authorities. Further details weren’t immediately available.

