Today is Monday October 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Five arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State Fair

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 3:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Five arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State FairTYLER – Smith County authorities said a high speed chase that started in Canton ended near the entrance of the East Texas State Fair on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, the five occupants of the vehicle were then arrested by Canton police. Officials said Canton officers pursued the suspects down Highway 31 before catching them. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety all assisted, according to Smith County authorities. Further details weren’t immediately available.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC