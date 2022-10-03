National Night Out is back in East Texas

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 5:06 pm

TYLER — Tyler is all set for Tuesday evening’s return of National Night Out after holding off a couple of years due to the COVID pandemic. According to police, the National Night Out program promotes neighborhood alliances to strengthen communities and preserve the quality of life in East Texas. Through the program, police say they can strengthen communities by helping to educate families, friends, and neighbors on crime prevention. National Night Out celebrations are scheduled throughout East Texas.

Police add that the program helps local governmental agencies inform residents that communities are safer when neighbors work together. Getting to know your neighbors is termed an important step in guaranteeing safety in communities, so neighborhoods are encouraged each year to host block parties — with residents turning on their lights, gathering outside with neighbors, and welcoming police officers who may drop by. You’re encouraged to talk with your neighbors and check social media to find out if there’s a block party scheduled in or near your neighborhood.

