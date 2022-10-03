Today is Monday October 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Russian court sets Griner appeal hearing for Oct. 25

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 12:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MOSCOW (AP/Staff) – A Russian court has set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. It has been scheduled for Oct. 25. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She is also a native Texan and former Baylor University star. Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The Moscow region court said Monday it will hear her appeal.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC