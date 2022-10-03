Russian court sets Griner appeal hearing for Oct. 25

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 12:31 pm

MOSCOW (AP/Staff) – A Russian court has set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. It has been scheduled for Oct. 25. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She is also a native Texan and former Baylor University star. Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The Moscow region court said Monday it will hear her appeal.

