Tyler Animal Services offers free adoptions in October with donations

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 8:51 am

TYLER — During the month of October, Tyler Animal Services is waiving adoption costs with a donation. The shelter is asking for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. The standard dog adoption fee is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities. For a list of recommended items, click here. If you would like to adopt, see all pets available for adoption and submit an application on the Tyler Animal Services webpage here. The Tyler Animal Shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. For more information, call (903) 535-0045.

