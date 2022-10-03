Today is Monday October 03, 2022
‘Smile’ shows its teeth with $22 million first place opening

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 7:42 am
Paramount Pictures

The horror film Smile topped the weekend box office, beating expectations with an estimated $22 million debut -- the biggest domestic opening in nine weeks. The modestly-budgeted movie, starring Sosie Bacon -- daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick -- added an estimated $14.5 million overseas, for a global total of $36.5 million.

Last week's #1, Don't Worry Darling, dropped to second place, grabbing an estimated $7.3 million. Its two-week global tally now stands at $54.7 million.

The Woman King slipped to third place in its third week of release, delivering an estimated $7 million and bringing its domestic tally to $46.7 million.

The news wasn't so great for Bros. The LGBTQ+ romantic comedy -- co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner alongside Luke Macfarlane -- debuted in fourth with a disappointing $4.8 million.

The re-release of Avatar rounded out the top five, adding an estimated $4.7. That brings its North American tally to $19 million. Overseas, the film has earned a total of $58 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



