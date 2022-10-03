Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2022 at 9:39 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have begun to lay out for jurors their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler was delivering opening statements in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which last secured a seditious conspiracy conviction at trial nearly 30 years ago.

