Man arrested after alleged machete threats

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2022 at 5:18 pm

HARRISON COUNTY – Saturday’s briefing report from the Harrison County Sheriff’s office reveals details of an arrest made after a man allegedly made threats with a machete. According to our news partner KETK, officials say deputies were dispatched to P.R. 1329 after being told a man named Bryon Nelson was upset and angry. The complainant reportedly told deputies that Nelson grabbed a machete and made threats, including holding the machete against them. According to officials, deputies tried to contact Nelson but he retreated into a building still armed with the machete. Deputies said Nelson refused to come out and made multiple threats towards law enforcement, which resulted in activation of the Harrison Emergency Response Team.

After arriving on scene, the team deployed non-lethal tactics and Nelson was safely captured, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said a report was made and a press release will be sent out later with more details.

