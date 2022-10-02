Today is Sunday October 02, 2022
Phishing scam in Longview

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2022 at 5:08 pm
Phishing scam in LongviewLONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is alerting the public of a text message scam occurring in the community. According to the LPD Facebook page, concerned residents have contacted the department about a text message they have received from a number claiming to be a local bank. The message says there is unusual activity on a debit card and asks residents to call a number in the message. Police say you should not respond, and remember to never give out bank or personal information on the phone. They point out that scammers try to evoke emotion to get money from victims.



