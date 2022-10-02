1,500 tires burned in East Texas, cause large fire

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2022 at 4:58 pm

HAWKINS – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. According to our news partner KETK, Wood County Precinct 3 Constable John McQueen said the Wood the Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. on FM 2659. First responders called for more assistance because of the nature of the fire. Officials said it’s not easy to put out tires that are on fire, and they can burn for hours or days. Firefighters were able to contain the fire after some time. The Mineola Fire Department used their dozer to plow a line around the fire. Officials said the fire could smolder for days, and they are investigating the situation.

