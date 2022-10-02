Police investigate after three bodies found in Texas house fire

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2022 at 4:48 pm

CARROLLTON (AP) – Police in suburban Dallas are investigating after three adult family members were found dead in a house fire, one with a gunshot wound to the head and two with signs of trauma. Carrollton police said firefighters who responded to the Saturday afternoon fire discovered the three bodies as they worked to put out the fire. Police said a 53-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the head. Police said a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man both had obvious signs of trauma and investigators are trying to determine their causes of death.

