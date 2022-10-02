Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2022 at 8:17 am

FARMERSVILLE (AP) – The new president of the Southern Baptist Convention is a staunchly conservative small-town preacher who touts biblical inerrancy, opposes women serving as pastors, and supports abortion bans. Bart Barber also says he wants to be a unifier, a healer, and a reformer as the United States’ largest Protestant denomination reels from a major sex abuse crisis in which SBC leaders were found to have stonewalled victims for decades. Barber, 52, is a highly educated historian and expert on SBC polity. But he seems most at home on his Texas pastureland, communing with cows that he gives SBC-inspired names like Bully Graham, after the late Rev. Billy Graham.

