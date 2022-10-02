Today is Sunday October 02, 2022
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2022 at 8:16 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) – A federal agency has given a Texas oil company approval to repair a pipeline that ruptured a year ago and spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval Friday to Amplify Energy Corp. The Houston company pleaded guilty to federal charges last month of negligently discharging oil. The spill in October 2021 closed miles of beaches and shuttered fisheries for months. Environmentalists who want the operation off Huntington Beach shut down criticized the permit and called for quickly phasing out offshore oil drilling.



