Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2022 at 8:15 am
DALLAS (AP) – A man who has been charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area is set to go on trial in the death of an 87-year-old woman. Billy Chemirmir’s capital murder trial in the death of Mary Brooks is scheduled to begin Monday in Dallas. If convicted, he faces a second sentence of life in prison without parole. He was found guilty in April of capital murder in the death of an 81-year-old woman. The charges against him grew in the years following his 2018 arrest, as police across the Dallas area reexamined the deaths of older people that had been considered natural.



