Today is Sunday October 02, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2022 at 8:05 am
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207 from E. Wilkins Rd. to SH 135 S. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will be performing mill and inlay operations on Loop 323 from the Loop 323 Extension to just before U.S. 69. This area will have lane closures daily in both east and westbound lanes. This work should last through Friday. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



