Grizzlies, Steven Adams agree to two-year, $25.2 million extension

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2022 at 4:44 am

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension, tying him to the franchise through the 2024-2025 season, his agent, Darren Matsubara of Wasserman, told ESPN on Saturday.

Adams, 29, was entering the final year of his deal, and now is under contract for three years and $43.1 million for a Grizzlies franchise trying to take the next step to championship contention.

Adams was eager to reach a deal on an extension, believing in his opportunity to win a championship with the Grizzlies, Matsubara told ESPN.

The Grizzlies value Adams on a number of levels, including his cultural impact on a maturing roster and his on-court presence, having led the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage and offensive rebounds per game a season ago.

Adams played an integral part in Memphis leading the league in second-chance points last season, and ranked in the top five in screen assists per game in the NBA, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Adams completed his first full season with the Grizzlies averaging career highs in rebounds (10) and assists (3.4).

He arrived in an offseason trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, where he spent a season after playing his first seven NBA seasons on several championship-contending teams with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Adams has averaged eight points and 9.3 rebounds on 58.7 field goal percentage shooting in his 664 career games.

Go Back