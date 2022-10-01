Venezuela releases seven jailed Americans; U.S. frees two prisoners

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2022 at 4:45 pm

WASHINGTON (AP/ABC/Staff) — Venezuela’s government has freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years by the United States on drug smuggling convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives imprisoned for nearly five years, is the largest trade of detained citizens that the Biden administration has ever carried out. It amounts to an unusual gesture of goodwill by Maduro as he looks to rebuild relations with the U.S. after vanquishing most of his opponents and follows months of secretive talks, including repeated visits to Venezuela over the last year by Washington’s top hostage negotiator.

The five oil executives were part of the “Citgo 6” group that was jailed in 2017 after being arrested on corruption charges when they were called to the country for a meeting. Earlier this year, Venezuela released the sixth oil executive, Gustavo Cardenas. Citgo is based in Houston. It is majority-owned by PDVSA, a state-owned company of the Venezuelan government.

