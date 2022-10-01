Migrant-death suspect ran detention center accused of abuse

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2022 at 4:29 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – One of two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border was a warden at a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles from El Paso. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday that a female victim was recovering at an El Paso hospital. Court documents say Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were charged with manslaughter. Michael Sheppard served as warden of a local detention center. A spokesman for Lasalle Corrections said Thursday the warden had been fired.

