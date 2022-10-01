Today is Saturday October 01, 2022
Ambulance subscription registration opens for 2023

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2022 at 8:25 am
Ambulance subscription registration opens for 2023LONGVIEW — Registration for the Longview Fire Department’s annual Ambulance Subscription Program for 2023 is now open. Since 2009, the fire department has offered the program to Longview residents in an attempt to help offset the rising cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to a news release. With the typical cost associated with EMS transports averaging $800 to $1,000 per response, the program limits any out-of-pocket EMS expenses to $70/year. To subscribe for 2023, the deadline to register is December 31, 2022. The annual fee is $70 for January to December 2023. Click this link for more details.



