Spring Hill Park community meeting scheduled

Spring Hill Park community meeting scheduledLONGVIEW — The Longview Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community meeting to discuss improvements to Spring Hill Park funded by the 2018 bond election. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Spring Hill High School library on George Richey Road. Spring Hill, McWhorter, and Rollins parks are the second set of parks identified for improvements as part of the bond initiative. Lois Jackson, McWhorter, Patterson, Spring Creek, and Stamper parks were renovated as part of the first set of park improvements.



