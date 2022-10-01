Today is Saturday October 01, 2022
Police seek leads in drive-by

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2022 at 8:05 am
Police seek leads in drive-byTYLER – Tyler police say a juvenile went to the hospital after a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Carol Lane, and they are seeking leads in the case. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says two youths were in a vehicle in the roadway when another car drove by and “fired several rounds.” One female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm with a bullet that ended up lodged in her chest. The other person was hit by debris but did not require treatment. Tyler police ask that anyone with any information on this incident to contact them at 903-531-1000.



