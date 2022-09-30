Nick Cannon welcomes baby #10

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2022 at 5:15 pm

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Amnesty International USA

Just weeks after welcoming his ninth baby, his first with girlfriend LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is a dad for the 10th time -- with an 11th on the way.

Cannon confirmed the news on his Instagram, revealing the baby's name is Rise Messiah. The baby boy is his third child with model Brittany Bell. The pair also have a 5-year-old son named Golden "Sagon" and a 19-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen.

Entertainment Tonight reports Cannon's 11th child is with Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twin sons, Zion and Zillion.

Nick is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi; and Zen with Alyssa Scott.

Zen passed away at 5 months old after battling brain cancer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back