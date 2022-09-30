Today is Friday September 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Appeals court rules Texas courtroom can open with prayer

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2022 at 3:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A deeply split federal appeals court has ruled that a Texas judge may start the day with prayer, overturning a district court decision. Judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans split 2-1 in opinions handed down Thursday. The majority said Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack doesn’t force anyone to attend the prayers before court formally opens. The third judge said he thinks that finding suggests “willful blindness and indisputable error.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC