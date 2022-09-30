Appeals court rules Texas courtroom can open with prayer

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2022 at 3:40 pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A deeply split federal appeals court has ruled that a Texas judge may start the day with prayer, overturning a district court decision. Judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans split 2-1 in opinions handed down Thursday. The majority said Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack doesn’t force anyone to attend the prayers before court formally opens. The third judge said he thinks that finding suggests “willful blindness and indisputable error.”

Go Back