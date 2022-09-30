Today is Friday September 30, 2022
Cherokee County issues burn ban

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2022 at 3:39 pm
Cherokee County issues burn banCHEROKEE COUNTY – Cherokee County Commissioners Court has enacted a burn ban, they announced. According to their order restricting outdoor burning, the Texas Forest Service determined that drought conditions exist within the county and public safety hazards would be “exacerbated by outdoor burning.” The order is active for 90 days unless lifted earlier by officials. A violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.



