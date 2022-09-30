‘Community’ movie is a go at Peacock

It is as the prophecy predicted: After six seasons, there will be a Community movie.

As Peacock teases, "from the TV series that predicted its own movie, comes the least predictable movie of a TV series that referenced a lot of movies and TV."

Show creator Dan Harmon, who went on to co-create Rick and Morty, will write the movie for the streaming service, and star Joel McHale will take on an executive producer role.

"'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," said NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner in the announcement.

She added, "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, [executive producer] Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

Original stars McHale, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Alison Brie will return for the film version.

Additionally, Peacock has snagged non-exclusive rights to air Community's library of episodes.

Incidentally, ABC Audio recently asked Brie if the "movie" prophecy would come true, and she replied with her poker face firmly intact. "I'm hoping it's around the bend," she commented.

"I don't have any new news, but I'm crossing my fingers...That's all I got for today," Brie demurred.

Community debuted in 2009 on NBC and ran for 110 episodes. While never a ratings blockbuster, the Emmy-winning show developed a loyal fan base, which even spawned an unofficial fan-led convention called CommuniCon.

