Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:
Netflix
Blonde: Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in this new film that boldly reimagines the life of the Hollywood icon.
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga: This docuseries takes a humorous approach to exploring how GameStock's stock exploded during the pandemic due to amateur traders making it their mission to jack up its value.
Hulu
Ramy: Ramy’s family confronts their lies, while he abandons his spiritual journey in season three of the comedy series.
Reasonable Doubt: From producer Kerry Washington, this new series follows Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, a high-powered attorney in Los Angeles loosely based on real-life celebrity lawyer Shawn Holley.
The D'Amelio Show: Watch as the TikTok famous family continues to navigate rising fame and all that comes with it.
Disney+
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: The hockey team with heart attends an intense summer institute to get even better in season 2.
Hocus Pocus 2: The witches are back in this movie sequel, and even more wicked than ever now that the Black Flame Candle has resurrected them.
Apple TV+
The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A man travels to Vietnam to deliver soldiers their favorite can of American beer in the new film starring Zac Efron.
AMC+
Interview with the Vampire: Witness the epic love story based on a classic Anne Rice novel in this new horror series.
Happy streaming!
