Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2022 at 10:12 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Blonde: Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in this new film that boldly reimagines the life of the Hollywood icon.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga: This docuseries takes a humorous approach to exploring how GameStock's stock exploded during the pandemic due to amateur traders making it their mission to jack up its value.

Hulu

Ramy: Ramy’s family confronts their lies, while he abandons his spiritual journey in season three of the comedy series.

Reasonable Doubt: From producer Kerry Washington, this new series follows Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, a high-powered attorney in Los Angeles loosely based on real-life celebrity lawyer Shawn Holley.

The D'Amelio Show: Watch as the TikTok famous family continues to navigate rising fame and all that comes with it.

Disney+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: The hockey team with heart attends an intense summer institute to get even better in season 2.

Hocus Pocus 2: The witches are back in this movie sequel, and even more wicked than ever now that the Black Flame Candle has resurrected them.

Apple TV+

The Greatest Beer Run Ever:﻿ A man travels to Vietnam to deliver soldiers their favorite can of American beer in the new film starring Zac Efron.

AMC+

Interview with the Vampire: Witness the epic love story based on a classic Anne Rice novel in this new horror series.

Happy streaming!

