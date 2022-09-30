Today is Friday September 30, 2022
Former Dallas Cowboy, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2022 at 5:59 am
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries. Fire officials say rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call. The department says a team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene. Officials indicated Escobar and Walsh died at the scene while climbing a “rock face.” A small amount of rain fell in the area earlier in the day, but officials didn’t immediately say if weather was a factor in the deaths.

They are identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh and 31-year-old Gavin Escobar, a Long Beach firefighter who played four seasons as backup with the Dallas Cowboys and briefly with other teams until ending his career in 2019. Tahquitz Rock, with its steep granite cliffs, is a popular destination for climbers.



