Today is Thursday September 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 3:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – A father whose six-year-old daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting says his family gets hit by another round of abuse whenever conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says something on his show about the massacre. Robbie Parker testified Thursday on the 11th day of Jones’ defamation trial in Connecticut. Jones and his company have been found liable for damages to several Sandy Hook families suing Jones for his calling the shooting a hoax. The jury will be deciding how much he should pay them. Parker and other relatives have testified about years of harassment, including in-person confrontations and death and rape threats by hoax believers. The trial continues Tuesday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC