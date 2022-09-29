Five found dead after shooting in Central Texas neighborhood

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 3:49 pm

MCGREGOR (AP) — Officials say five people have been found dead in a Central Texas residential neighborhood. Details on what happened are sketchy, but a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says officers of several law enforcement agencies converged Thursday on the neighborhood in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco. Sgt. Ryan Howard says law enforcement officers shot one person, and a suspect is in jail. It’s unclear if the suspect was the one shot, but Howard says the suspect is alive and there is no ongoing threat to the public. He says motives, relationships, and other details are still to be determined.

Go Back