Simpletons in charge.

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 3:02 pm

The simple mindedness of the environmental and climate-obsessed Left has been predictably on display since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida. There is no question that Ian is a really big storm. According to the weather people, it’s one of the top five strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida.

That’s all the Left had to hear. From that moment Ian became the latest exhibit in their never-ending climate change crusade. From a single storm in what has otherwise been a very quiet hurricane season, the Left has conclusive proof of the looming climate apocalypse. So says CNN’S Don Lemon. So shrieks Joy Behar on The View. So bloviates AOC and the Squad.

As if strong hurricanes are a new thing.

Not even close. The number one storm on that Top Five list is the Florida Labor Day Hurricane of 1935. That storm made landfall with winds of 185 miles per hour, 30 miles per hour worse than Ian.

As the very graphic images of destruction and flooding from Hurricane Ian play in a loop on the screen and as lefty cable commentators furrow their brows and describe the imminent climate change catastrophe, they segue seamlessly into their near scriptural admonition that we “…must immediately end our dependence on fossil fuels.”

That means, “transitioning to electric vehicles.” These very same lefties never consider that there were hurricanes – many of biblical proportion – long before there were cars. Nor do they have even a rudimentary understanding of the real-world practicalities attendant to replacing 200 million or more gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles with electric vehicles.

Consider this week’s evacuations from Florida and consider that the average EV has a range of about 250 to 300 miles. That’s not enough to make it to safety from a major storm like Ian. It takes two minutes to fill up at a gas station. It can take 20 times longer than that or more to charge an EV. What happens when traffic is stalled going back for miles as those EVs stop at charging stations? (What happens when a storm knocks out the power?)

At one time the Left prattled endlessly about “peak oil” – the point at which world oil production would start inexorably downward. How much sooner will the world hit ‘peak cobalt’ and ‘peak lithium?’ Both are needed in copious quantities to make EV batteries.

The Department of Energy was created for the express purpose of pursuing U.S. energy independence from Middle East oil. Which cabinet-level department will be created to handle the ramifications attendant to being dependent on China for that lithium and cobalt? China is to those minerals what OPEC is to oil.

And from where does the electricity come to charge 100 or 200 million electric vehicles? We don’t have that generating capacity now. To get it we’ll have to build power plants. What will fire them? Natural gas? Coal? Nuclear? The Left hates all three.

But none of that muddles their fevered minds. “Just get a Tesla,” they tell us. “Poof! No more hurricanes.”

Simple minded.

It would be humorous if the implications weren’t so serious.

