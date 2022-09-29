Today is Thursday September 29, 2022
High stakes for O’Rourke in Texas governor’s debate Friday

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 2:36 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — The stakes are high for Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Friday night in his only debate against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. O’Rourke is trying to close in on the two-term incumbent with six weeks until Election Day. Abbott has tried to refocus the race to his hard-line immigration measures on the U.S.-Mexico border as anger in Texas is apparent over a new abortion ban and the Uvalde school massacre. Early voting is set to begin in just over three weeks. O’Rourke has visited many strongly Republican counties in an effort to weaken the wall of rural support that’s helped the GOP offset losses in big cities and suburbs.



