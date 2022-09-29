Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 2:34 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign, and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. The cause of the damage remains unknown. Earlier, a state department of public safety officer was inspecting the damage. Hours later, yellow tape had been placed along the broken fencing, but no officers remained on scene. A spokeswoman for the Texas State Preservation Board, which oversees the Texas Capitol grounds, directed questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which did not immediately respond.

