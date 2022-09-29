Today is Thursday September 29, 2022
Chloë Grace Moretz says viral meme about her body turned her into a “recluse”

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 2:12 pm
Amazon Studios

(NOTE LANGUAGE) While celebrity memes are often traded as harmless fun, actress Chloë Grace Moretz says one about her body was so "horrific" that she "basically became a recluse."

In a frank conversation with Hunger, the star of Amazon's upcoming The Peripheral explained, "... there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy ... and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time."

Moretz's long legs, exposed in a miniskirt, were being compared to an animated female character on the show that was revealed to be only a head atop a very long pair of legs.

"Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone, and they were like, 'Oh, shut the f*** up, it's funny,'" the actress expressed.

"And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it's something that I can't change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram. It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers ..."

Moretz continued, "I basically became a recluse. It was great because I got away from the photographers and I was able to be myself, and to have so many experiences that people didn't photograph, but at the same time it made me severely anxious when I was photographed. My heart rate would rise and I would hyperventilate."

She added it took therapy to allow her to face photographers again. "I think that body dysmorphia -- which we all deal with in this world -- is [exacerbated] by the issues of social media," she said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



