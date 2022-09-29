PUC adopts expanded weather preparation rules

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 2:14 pm

AUSTIN – The Public Utility Commission of Texas Thursday adopted expanded weather preparation rules for electricity generators and transmission utilities. According to a news release, the move was made to ensure grid reliability during both summer and winter weather events. The expanded rules build on the successful implementation of the winter weather preparation requirements adopted by the PUCT in November 2021 and add new summer weather preparation requirements to begin in June 2023, according to the release. In addition to extending current winter weather preparation requirements into the future, the rule adopts specific temperature standards for what officials term ten geographically distinct areas of the state. These temperature standards go into effect in 2023.

Go Back