Temporary lane closure slated for Longview

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 1:55 pm

LONGVIEW — Weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Fourth Street, between Jefferson Street and Happiness Street in Longview, will experience temporary lane closures to allow for an asphalt overlay on this section of Fourth Street. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Lane closures are anticipated to last for two weeks. Alternating single lane traffic will be permitted in each direction throughout the construction. Officials say lanes will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m. of each day of work. Flaggers will be present to assist with directing traffic. Expect minor delays when traveling this section of Fourth Street. If you have any questions, call the city’s project manager, Zack Shaner, at 903-237-1321.

