Today is Thursday September 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Temporary lane closure slated for Longview

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 1:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Temporary lane closure slated for LongviewLONGVIEW — Weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Fourth Street, between Jefferson Street and Happiness Street in Longview, will experience temporary lane closures to allow for an asphalt overlay on this section of Fourth Street. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Lane closures are anticipated to last for two weeks. Alternating single lane traffic will be permitted in each direction throughout the construction. Officials say lanes will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m. of each day of work. Flaggers will be present to assist with directing traffic. Expect minor delays when traveling this section of Fourth Street. If you have any questions, call the city’s project manager, Zack Shaner, at 903-237-1321.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC