Ginni Thomas appears in person for interview with Jan. 6 committee

(WASHINGTON) -- Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared in person at the House Jan. 6 committee's offices on Thursday morning for a closed-door interview.

Cameras caught Thomas walking to the conference room around 9:30 a.m.

The select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack has sought to question Thomas over her efforts to push state officials to reject the outcome of the 2020 election. Thomas was also communicating with members of the White House, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, about efforts to overturn the election.

Thomas's political activism has been under scrutiny given her close proximity to the U.S. Supreme Court. Records obtained by ABC News earlier this year showed Thomas emailed Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Arizona State Rep. Shawnna Bolick asking them to "fight back against fraud" in the days after the November 2020 election.

Sources had previously said that it was unlikely the Thomas interview would be played during the committee hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, but since that is is expected to be rescheduled for a later date, it's possible clips from this interview could be played.

The committee hasn't formally announced a new date for the hearing, but the Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that he "doubts" it would be scheduled for next week. He said members would meet to discuss a new date this week.

Thomas' attorney, Mark Paoletta, had confirmed last week she would be sitting down with the committee.

"As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity," Paoletta said in a statement on Sept. 21.

The committee sent a letter to her requesting an interview in June, after revelations about emails sources said she exchanged with right-wing lawyer John Eastman, who the committee's described as a leader of the legal scheme to fraudulently overturn Donald Trump's election loss.

Committee vice-char Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told CNN at the time the committee was prepared to consider subpoenaing Thomas for an interview. Thomas voluntarily agreed to the sit-down, her attorney said later.

The Jan. 6 committee is expected to release a final report of its findings and recommendations later this year.

