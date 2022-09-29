Today is Thursday September 29, 2022
“Rest in Power”: Michelle Pfeiffer mourns “Gangsta’s Paradise” artist Coolio

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 12:31 pm
Paul Bergen/Redferns

On her Instagram, Michelle Pfeiffer posted a throwback picture of herself with Coolio, who died Wednesday at 59.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist@coolio. A life cut entirely too short," she began about the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist. "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."

Pfeiffer added, "I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family."

She closed by mentioning his birth name, "Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr." along with a heart emoji.

Incidentally, Pfeiffer is correct about the popularity of "Gangsta's Paradise" boosting the film: Antoine Fuqua, then an up-and-coming video director, has credited the actress' surprise participation in the video and its success, with turning the movie into a hit.

