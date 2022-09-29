Man sought for alleged online solicitation of a minor

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 12:13 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding 38-year-old Cedric Devon Taylor. He’s wanted for questioning for alleged online solicitation of a minor under age 14, with bond set at $250,000. According to officials, Taylor allegedly solicited inapropriate pictures from an 11-year-old girl on July 6. His last known address is 13573 Valley View Drive in Longview, and authorities say he may have moved to Longview with his girlfriend. There’s no word on Taylor’s vehicle, but officials say he supposedly works at Zippy J’s off High Street in Longview. If you have any possible leads, you’re asked to contact Detective Aaron Hinton at (903) 566-6600 or ahinton@smith-county.com.

Go Back