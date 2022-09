Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 8:45 am

HENDERSON COUNTY — Officials in Henderson County are looking for a missing man. Nathan Watson, 37, was last seen on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

Go Back