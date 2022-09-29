In Brief: AMC gets another bite of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, and more

Ahead of its October 2 season premiere, AMC's Interview with the Vampire has been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. The eight-episode series, based on the 1976 Anne Rice novel, stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. The book, of course, was previously turned into the hit 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Season one of the series takes place in America; season two will be set in Europe...

Deadline reports Kevin Bacon has been added to the cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, joining original Beverly Hills Cop cast members Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Bronson Pinchot and Paul Reiser. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are also on board, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing: he produced the 1984 original, as well as its sequels in 1987 and 1994. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Murphy's Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that followed him to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of a friend. The Beverly Hills Cop franchise has pulled in more than $735 million worldwide...

John Corbett is officially returning as Aidan Shaw, the on-again-off-again love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That..., according to Entertainment Weekly. "Well, you know, I can't be, like, cryptic about it anymore," Parker told the outlet. We last saw Aidan in the SATC movie sequel, Sex and the City 2, trying to woo back Carrie after getting his heart broken by her twice in the series. No further details on his return have been revealed...

Friends alum Lisa Kudrow will head the cast of Taika Waititi’s series adaptation of the 1981 Terry Gilliam film Time Bandits for Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The adaptation, per the streamer, is “a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history nerd” -- played by Kal-El Tuck. Waititi is a co-writer on the series and will direct the first two episodes...

The Morning Show's, Bel Powley, black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross and Good Boys' Jacob Tremblay will lead the cast of the psychological thriller Cold Copy, according to Deadline. The film follows "a young broadcast journalism student trying to win the approval of her influential mentor who pushes her to reconsider the meaning of truth if it means success," according to the outlet...

