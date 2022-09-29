Today is Thursday September 29, 2022
Three in Texas charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 4:41 am
MCALLEN (AP) – Three people have been arrested and accused of trying to transport smuggled migrants into interior of the United States by air, bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints. Court documents show that the three have been charged with human smuggling and human smuggling conspiracy and are being held without bond. An arrest affidavit shows federal agents had an airport in Texas’ lower Rio Grande Valley under surveillance when two of the suspects dropped off six people who were seen boarding an aircraft with the third suspect. Agents boarded the plane and performed an immigration check that exposed the six as being in the country illegally.



