Two killed, ten injured in three-car crash in Texas

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2022 at 4:40 am
UVALDE (AP) – Police in Texas say a road accident Wednesday evening has killed two people and left 10 injured.Authorities in Uvalde say the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 90, KSAT-TV reports.Border Patrol agents reportedly saw a black truck speeding before crashing into an 18-wheeler and another vehicle near the downtown area.The dead and injured were in the passenger truck, say police, who closed the intersection while the Department of Public Safety began an investigation.Uvalde was the site of a school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students with an AR-15-style rifle inside a fourth grade classroom.



