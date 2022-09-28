Today is Wednesday September 28, 2022
Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 5:10 pm
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. That’s after watching emotional testimony this week which included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand. A judge last year found Jones and his company liable by default for defaming and inflicting emotional distress on the plaintiffs. They are eight families who lost loved ones in the 2012 massacre and an FBI agent who was among the first responders.



