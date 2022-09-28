The Frog brothers, Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander, remember ‘The Lost Boys’

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2022 at 4:59 pm

ABC Audio

The horror classic The Lost Boys turned 35 in July, and to celebrate, Warner Bros. rereleased the film on 4K UltraHD, HD digital and Blu-ray.

The Joel Schumacher film had Dianne Wiest playing Lucy, a single mom who moves across the country to Santa Carla, California, with her two teen sons; the late Corey Haim played younger sib Sam and Jason Patric played Michael, who falls in with the wrong crowd.

He comes to learn they're a pack of vampires led by Kiefer Sutherland's David.

Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander played teen vampire hunters Edgar and Allen Frog, respectively, in the creepy classic.

Feldman, a veteran of classics including The Goonies and Stand By Me, tells ABC Audio that as the years have gone on, he's struck by the Lost Boys fandom.

"For me ... I guess I'm a little bit more jaded in that regard because I did such a string of, like, 18 films that went to #1 ... especially as a kid ... I just expected you make a movie, it goes #1. That's how it works, right?" he says with a laugh.

"But the humbling part is to realize that people still hold it so near and dear to their hearts. So it's always bewildering and humbling and gratifying to know that so many people really still love this movie."

Newlander continues, "It takes me by surprise all the time. A lot of times throughout the year we go out and meet fans and stuff. And I'm taken aback by how much people love this and how much ... [people] introduce your kids to it."

"So it's like people are introducing their kids to it. Their kids are loving it, introducing their kids to it. And that's pretty cool, I dig that."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back